Mary Rita Duffin of Pepperell formerly of N. Chelmsford
Mary Rita Duffin, 93, of Pepperell, formerly of N. Chelmsford died Nov. 28, 2019. Visiting hours Mon. 10 - 11am. Funeral Mon. at 11am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St. Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019