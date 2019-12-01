Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Mary Rita Duffin

Mary Rita Duffin Obituary
Mary Rita Duffin of Pepperell formerly of N. Chelmsford

Mary Rita Duffin, 93, of Pepperell, formerly of N. Chelmsford died Nov. 28, 2019. Visiting hours Mon. 10 - 11am. Funeral Mon. at 11am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St. Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
