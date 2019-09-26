|
lifelong resident of Lowell; 95
LOWELL
Mary Romaine (Abreu) Ninteau, 95, a lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, with her loving family at her side. She was the beloved widow of the late Wilfred H. Ninteau who died in April of 2018.
A daughter of the late John F. and the late Beatrice (Jardin) Abreu who were both born in Madeira, Portugal, she was born April 9, 1924, in Lowell and grew up in the Back Central Street neighborhood. She was educated in the local schools, graduating from Lowell High School.
Mary enjoyed dancing in her younger days, and enjoyed cooking. She loved going to Hampton Beach, and enjoyed music, especially the Bee Gees. Her favorite television shows were Dancing With The Stars and American Idol. Mary also enjoyed taking care of other people and was also around whenever anyone needed assistance. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church. Her greatest joy in life was her family, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her.
For almost twelve years, she worked for Stop and Shop at both their Lowell and Chelmsford stores. In her retirement, she worked in Food Service for the City of Lowell School Department at the LeBlanc School enjoying all the children there.
Her survivors include her children, Gail M. Murphy and her husband, Daniel, of Westford, John G. Ninteau and his wife, Sherrie, of Dracut, David M. Ninteau of Lowell, and Doreen A. Ninteau and her partner, Rich Claar, of Lowell; her grandchildren, Melissa G. Lourenco and her husband, Samuel, of Chelmsford, Christina Ninteau Walton of Lowell, John Ninteau and his wife, Kelli, of Nashua, NH, Laura Ninteau of Lowell, Michael Ninteau and his wife, Jill, of Lowell, Christopher Ninteau and his longtime companion, Amy Parent of Lowell, and Kristen Ninteau of Lowell; her many great-granchildren; her sisters, Beatrice Miguel of Chelmsford, and Dolores Dahlgren of Chelmsford and her many nieces and nephews. She was also a sister of the late Agnes Paquette. Mother-in-law of the late Cheryle Ninteau, sister-in-law of the late Jack Dahlgren and the late Joseph Miguel. She was also predeceased by the late Frank Logue, who was a close family friend.
The Ninteau family would like extend a special thanks to the home health aides who provided care and compassion.
ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 8 UNTIL 9:30 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT 10 A.M. AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL. BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 26, 2019