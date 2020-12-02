Dearest Aunt Mary,you were truly a gift from God and we all knew it.You enjoyed life to the fullest. This perfect picture of you captures your essence. Your heart was filled to capacity with joy. We all admired your many strengths and courage.

So many blessing. So many wonderful memories. I'm very grateful for your kindness and generosity throughout the years.

I offer my sincere condolences. I pray that peace be with you and for our entire lovely families. May your soul, and all the incredible souls of the faithfully departed Currie-Smith families, rest in peace.

Amen.

Mary Anne