Mary S. Currie
1928 - 2020
CHELMSFORD

Mary (Smith) Currie, 92, a longtime Chelmsford resident passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis P. Currie with whom she shared 36 years of marriage until his passing in 1988. Mary was born on August 27, 1928 in Lowell, MA, and was a daughter of the late Phillip and Anna (Gillick) Smith. She was raised in Lowell and was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, class of 1946. She settled in Chelmsford in her twenties where she raised her seven children. At 47 years of age, she became an LPN and worked at Tewksbury State Hospital for 20 years. Even later in life, she raised her granddaughter Maeghan. Mary enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, opera, choir, and cross-country skiing. She enjoyed dancing at the Chelmsford Senior Center and as a nature lover, she was a member of the Bird Club. Mary was a talented painter, in watercolor and oil, seamstress and world traveler. She was a lifelong member of the women's group, known as "The Club," and she could never be beaten at croquet. Most of all, Mary enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Mary leaves her children; Patricia Wheeler and her husband Wayne of Salem, NH, Stephen Currie and his partner Denise Bakios of Chelmsford, Ann Geisler and her husband Regis of OH, Philip Currie and his partner Crystal Olson of Gardner, MT, Paul Currie and his wife Michelle Silver of Groton, her grandchildren; Regis and Brian Geisler, Maeghan Dillon, Shayla, Dylan, and Tylor Silver, and many nieces and nephews. Sadly she is predeceased by her children; Edward Currie and Jacqueline Dillon, her son-in-law Harold B. Dillon, and all of her Smith siblings; Patrick, Kevin, Thomas, Archbishop Philip Smith, Father Joseph Smith, James, John, Brendan, William, and Ann Smith.

Visiting Hours

Will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Due to gathering limitations, her Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately. You are invited to view her Mass of Christian Burial live on Friday, Dec. 4, at 11:00 am. Please visit chelmsfordcatholic.org, select LIVEVIEW, St. Mary LIVEVIEW. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
chelmsfordcatholic.org , select LIVEVIEW, St. Mary LIVEVIEW
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
December 1, 2020
Dearest Aunt Mary,you were truly a gift from God and we all knew it.You enjoyed life to the fullest. This perfect picture of you captures your essence. Your heart was filled to capacity with joy. We all admired your many strengths and courage.
So many blessing. So many wonderful memories. I'm very grateful for your kindness and generosity throughout the years.
I offer my sincere condolences. I pray that peace be with you and for our entire lovely families. May your soul, and all the incredible souls of the faithfully departed Currie-Smith families, rest in peace.
Amen.
Mary Anne
