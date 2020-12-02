CHELMSFORD
Mary (Smith) Currie, 92, a longtime Chelmsford resident passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis P. Currie with whom she shared 36 years of marriage until his passing in 1988. Mary was born on August 27, 1928 in Lowell, MA, and was a daughter of the late Phillip and Anna (Gillick) Smith. She was raised in Lowell and was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, class of 1946. She settled in Chelmsford in her twenties where she raised her seven children. At 47 years of age, she became an LPN and worked at Tewksbury State Hospital for 20 years. Even later in life, she raised her granddaughter Maeghan. Mary enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, opera, choir, and cross-country skiing. She enjoyed dancing at the Chelmsford Senior Center and as a nature lover, she was a member of the Bird Club. Mary was a talented painter, in watercolor and oil, seamstress and world traveler. She was a lifelong member of the women's group, known as "The Club," and she could never be beaten at croquet. Most of all, Mary enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Mary leaves her children; Patricia Wheeler and her husband Wayne of Salem, NH, Stephen Currie and his partner Denise Bakios of Chelmsford, Ann Geisler and her husband Regis of OH, Philip Currie and his partner Crystal Olson of Gardner, MT, Paul Currie and his wife Michelle Silver of Groton, her grandchildren; Regis and Brian Geisler, Maeghan Dillon, Shayla, Dylan, and Tylor Silver, and many nieces and nephews. Sadly she is predeceased by her children; Edward Currie and Jacqueline Dillon, her son-in-law Harold B. Dillon, and all of her Smith siblings; Patrick, Kevin, Thomas, Archbishop Philip Smith, Father Joseph Smith, James, John, Brendan, William, and Ann Smith.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Due to gathering limitations, her Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Alzheimer's Association

Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr.
