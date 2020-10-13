Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Aunt and Friend
Billerica
Mary (Azulay) Savastano, age 95, beloved wife of 60 years to Florio Savastano died peacefully Thursday at their home.
She was born in Boston, August 30, 1925, the daughter of the late Manuel and Philomena (Pereira) Azulay and lived in Cambridge before moving to Billerica in 1960.
Mrs. Savastano worked as an assembler for Terradyne and had also been employed as a hairdresser.
In her spare time she enjoyed going to the casino with her beloved husband and spending time with her family.
Besides her husband she is survived by one daughter, Joyce Vielmas and her husband Juan of Lowell; two grandchildren, Nadja Peace of Lowell and Roger Peace and his wife Tina of Dracut; five great grandchildren, Justis, Olivia, Mila, Nadia and Peirce Peace as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
It being her request all services will be held privately and at the convenience of her family. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica