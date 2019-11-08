|
|
Mary Susan McHale
Lover of Life
Mary Susan (Farley) McHale, of Lowell, passed away Nov. 6, 2019, at her home in Oyster Bay, NY after a brave, yearlong battle with breast cancer. She was 73 years old. Susan was born on Sept. 3, 1946 in Lowell to the late Edward and Gertrude (Dalton) Farley. She is survived by her children, Paula McHale and her husband Butch Goring of Oyster Bay, NY, Sharon McHale of Tampa, FL, Brian McHale of Chelmsford and Kevin McHale of New York, NY; her sister Margaret (Farley) Paine and her husband Stanley of Newton; her grandchildren Molly Gauthier, Mara McHale and Brian McHale, Jr., and their mother Mary Gauthier, of Chelmsford, and a great-grandchild on the way. She was a beloved "Auntie" to countless adoring nieces and nephews, and she was treasured by her extended Hawaiian Ohana.
McHale was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Gertrude (Dalton) Farley; her brothers Edward Farley, and Peter Farley; her sister Nancy (Farley) Laferriere and her husband Eugene (Sonny) Laferriere; and her nephew Michael Laferriere.
She will be remembered for her smiling eyes, contagious laugh and compassionate soul. She will now walk amongst the angels. A Hui Hou!
A celebration of Susan's life will take place on Monday Nov. 11 from Noon until 4:00pm at Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan's honor can be made to theUnited Nations World Food Program (WFP) at support.wfpusa.org.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 8, 2019