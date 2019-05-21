|
|
Raytheon South Lowell; 80 PELHAM, NH Mary Teresa (Gentz) Dufresne, age 80, died peacefully Sunday, May 19, at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill, after a years long struggle with several health issues. She was the beloved wife for forty four years of Donald J. Dufresne, who died in January 2003.
Mary was born in Dorchester in 1938, and raised in Lowell by her mother, Julia Gentz, and remained a resident of Lowell throughout her life. After a brief retirement to Sebastian, Florida, she returned to the greater Lowell area in 2017. In her working years, she was employed as an instructor in the assembly area of Raytheon's South Lowell Missile Division.
While in Florida, she was active in the Women's Guild craft group in Sebastian.
She leaves two sons, Donald F. Dufresne of Micco, FL, and David E. Dufresne and his wife Doreen (Bourgeous) of Vero Beach, FL; a daughter, Debora A. Goodwin and her husband Frank of Pelham, NH; four grandchildren, David E. Dufresne Jr., Brittany Skala and her husband Brian, and Frank L. Goodwin and his wife Tiffany all of FL, and Aaron J. Goodwin of Pelham, NH; eight great grandchildren, Jax, Jolee, Sophia, Raelyn, Madison, Frank, Tihana, and Trevor; and many dear friends. DUFRESNE Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 22, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 22, at 12:00 Noon in the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack St., Lowell, followed by Committal Services at St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2019