Mary T. (Burgess) Flynn, beloved wife, mother, Nana and friend passed peacefully at her home in the loving arms of her family on July 23, 2020.

Mary was born on July 9, 1936 to Milan E. and Alice (Decelles) Burgess and resided in South Lowell. She attended Sacred Heart grammar school, Lowell High School and Lowell General Hospital School of X-Ray. In 1957 she married the love of her life, Joseph H. Flynn III, son of Joseph and Jeanette (Dufresne) Flynn, owners of Flynn's Market, and moved to Christian Hill where they would go on to raise their four children.

After her youngest son was born, Mary returned to the work force and began working as a para professional for the Lowell Public school system. This career would take her to many schools throughout the city, touching the lives of countless children and their families. She finished her career at The McAvvinue school in Pawtucketville where she was considered to be "the backbone of the school". It was from here that she retired in 2019 at the age of 83, making her the only person in the Lowell school system to have ever made it to 50 years, an accomplishment she was very proud of. She was adventurous and outgoing, energetic and spunky. She was known for her Mustang convertible, her fondness for roller coasters, the tilt-a-whirl, and her adventurous spirit that drove her to try new things including parasailing. At the age of 80 she went sky diving with her oldest son who miraculously beat pancreatic cancer. She loved Skittles, cotton candy, Coca Cola, the mall, Ocean Park Maine and a good hair day!

Mary was pre-deceased by her loving husband Joseph in 2003 and her beloved granddaughter Kerry in 2007. She is survived by her four children Mary Jo Flynn of Hudson NH, Joseph Flynn and his wife Theresa of Townsend, Lisa (Flynn) Cole and her husband Richard of Lancaster and Daniel Flynn and his wife Heidie of Leominster and although she didn't give birth to her, her niece Carol Burgess of Amherst NH was just as much a daughter to her as were her own. She leaves behind her grandchildren Joseph H. Flynn V, Adam Cole and his wife Nicole, Jake Cole and his wife Tara, Ethan Cole and Bailey Flynn who were blessed beyond measure to have had her for their Nana. They truly were the loves of her life. In addition, she is survived by her loving brother Charles "Chuck" Burgess and his wife Joyce of Lowell and her sister-in-law Mary Jones and her husband Dick of Dracut MA. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews, treasured friends and her McAvvinue school family who meant the world to her. She was pre deceased by her brothers Milan and Jack, and her sister Barbara who passed the year Mary was born.

It being Mary's wish, she was cremated with no calling hours. The Flynn family will host a celebration of Mary's life at a date to be announced. Those wishing to honor Mary's memory may do so by simply being kind and respectful to one another no matter what your differences may be. Treasure those that you love and tell them so, mend broken relationships while there is still time and live every day without regret. Eat the cake, use the good towels and always enjoy a good frozen mudslide. In other words, be like Mary!

