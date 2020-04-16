|
Loving Sister and Aunt
TYNGSBORO
Mary Trearchis a longtime resident of Tyngsboro passed away peacefully at Palm Center on April 14, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in New Bedford on August 9, 1926. Mary grew up in Woburn and graduated from Woburn High School in 1944. She was the daughter of Evfosene (Treeful) and Constantine Trearchis.
Mary was a devoted member of The Transfiguration Of Our Savior church in Lowell and sang in the church choir and belonged to the Philoptochos Society. Mary worked at M/A Com, Wang Labs, Raytheon and Sylvania and retired in 1993. Mary enjoyed her retirement living in Tyngsboro near a great deal of her extended family, especially her niece Marie Trearchis who helped care for Mary for the last several years.
She is survived by her younger sister Elaine and her husband George Righos of Delaware along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by four brothers, Peter, John, Leo and George and a sister Stella.
Due to health precautions around Covid-19, all services will be private. Her burial will take place in Tyngsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the Transfiguration Of Our Savior church in Lowell. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 16, 2020