McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
Mary V. (Gumbris) Brady


1948 - 2020
Mary V. (Gumbris) Brady Obituary
longtime resident of Lowell; 71

LOWELL

Mary V. (Gumbris) Brady, age 71, a longtime resident of Lowell died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill. She was the wife of the late John F. Brady.

She was born in Lowell on October 16, 1948, and was a daughter of the late John F. and Mary (Ford) Gumbris. She received her education in Dracut schools and was a graduate of Dracut High School, class of 1966.

Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed for 25 years by Raytheon in Lowell.

She was a devout Catholic, and prayed the Devine Mercy at St. Joseph the Worker Shrine in Lowell everyday for 27 years.

Mary is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Armour "Jerry" Davidson of Dracut; a step-son, Kevin Brady; two step-daughters, Erin Brady and Colleen Brady; two nephews, Scott J. Davidson and his wife Melanie of Derry, NH and John F. Davidson and his wife Jessica of Dracut; and a niece, Courtney A. Murphy and her husband Mark of Windham, NH.

She was also the sister of the late Joan Sandra Sheridan and the step-mother of the late John Brady.

BRADY

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's visitation at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd. in Dracut on Wednesday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd.,Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
