retired Tewksbury Hospital L.P.N.; 92 TEWKSBURY Mrs. Mary Veronica (Massa) Greene, age 92, a retired Licensed Practical Nurse at Tewksbury Hospital, died peacefully Tuesday morning, March 19, at Lowell General Hospital, with her family at her bedside, after a lengthy illness.



She was the beloved wife of George Charles Greene, who died in 2015.



She was born in Fall River, on July 10, 1926, one of three children of the late Christiano and Mary Massa, raised in Fall River, graduated B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, and later Holy Ghost Hospital School of Nursing in Cambridge. She and George had lived in Tewksbury since 1956.



She worked at Tewksbury Hospital for over twenty years, mostly on the C-5 Ward, where she was loved and respected by both patients and their families, and the staff for her dedication.



She leaves three children, Robert George Greene of Lowell, Carol Ann Greene and her significant other Wayne Olson, and Lisa Marie Greene all of Tewksbury. She was Nana to three grandchildren, Kyle Greene and his wife Chelsea of Methuen, Alyssa Greene of Lowell, Nichole Remillard of Lowell. She was G.G. to seven great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Perreira of Fall River, many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by her brother, Christiano Massa. GREENE Memorial visitation on Saturday, March 23, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Memorial Prayers will be offered at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 see: cancer.org or , 33 Lyman St., Unit 205, Westborough, MA 01581 see: mda.org, will be appreciated. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary