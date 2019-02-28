Mary V. Rourke

LOWELL - Mary V. (Leriche) Rourke, of Lowell, passed away at the age of 97 at D'Youville Senior Care. She was the widow of Henry J. Rourke, who passed away in 2003, after over 60 years of marriage.



Born on December 2, 1921, in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Helen (McCarthy) Leriche. She was educated at St. Peter's School, Lowell High School, and Lowell Commercial College.



She worked for the U.S. Air Force as an office manager for the northeast commissary complex at Hanscom Air Force Base. During the Vietnam War, she also served as the mortuary officer. She worked for the U.S. Air Force for 28 years, retiring in 1981.



Mary resided in the Highlands and was an active communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish. She often volunteered teaching Christian Doctrine at St. Margaret's, and years ago at St. Peter's. In addition, she volunteered at the Lowell National Historical Park. She enjoyed traveling, golf, crosswords, scrabble, and cribbage, but she mostly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her two children, Paul Rourke and his wife, Kathleen, of Pelham, NH, and Janice Storch and her husband, Leo, of Pelham, NH. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mary was the sister of the late George & William Leriche, and sister-in-law of the late Eleanor Witt.



ROURKE - YOU ARE INVITED TO HER FUNERAL MASS ON FRIDAY, MARCH 1, AT 10 A.M. AT SAINT MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH, 374 STEVENS ST., LOWELL, MA 01851. HER BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE IN HER MEMORY TO THE . ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852, 978-458-6816,



PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE AT ANYTIME. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary