|
|
Former St. Williams
Church Secretary
TEWKSBURY
Mary V. (McDonald) Spiller, age 96, a longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Robert D. Spiller, who passed away on October 4, 2014.
Born in Kearny, New Jersey on September 18, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred McDonald and the late Nellie (Warhurst) McDonald.
Mary was raised in Lowell, attended the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grammar School, and graduated from Lowell High School.
Following her marriage in 1953, she and her late husband moved to Tewksbury, where she raised her four children.
Mary was a communicant and former Secretary at St. Williams Church. In addition, she was a former member of the Ladies Sodality.
Mary enjoyed reading, knitting, and loved visiting museums.
She is survived by three children, Sandra Kunze and her husband Douglas of Tewksbury, Mark D. Spiller and his wife Kimberly of Tewksbury, and Richard A. Spiller and his fiancé Monica McCauley of Windsor, MA; grandchildren, Brittany L. Long and her husband Greg, Mark D. Spiller, Jr., Kayla Iovino, Kyle K. Spiller, Kassandra V. and Michael A. Spiller; great-grandchildren, Sophia and McKenzie Long; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Mary was the mother of the late Robert J. Spiller, Jr. and sister of the late Wilfred E. McDonald and his late wife Maryjane (Stewart), Sylvia M. O'Neil and her late husband Paul, Marion P. Chiarenza and her late husband Catino, and Elinor T. Haines and her late husband Robert.
SPILLER
Mary V. (McDonald). Calling hours are Tuesday, Nov. 26. From 9-11 a.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude with interment at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Oblate Novitiate, 486 Chandler St., Tewksbury, MA 01876. www.farmeranddee.com.
View the online memorial for Mary V. Spiller
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 23, 2019