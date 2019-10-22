Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Tewksbury Cemetery
Mary W. Barnoth Obituary
TEWKSBURY

Mary W. (Kirmes) Barnoth, passed peacefully Oct. 20, at age 91. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Barnoth; daughter of the late Christopher and Anne (Cloonan) Kirmes; and leaves four children, Kathryn Carbone of Wilmington, Elizabeth Briggs and partner Thomas Landry of Tilton, NH, Frank A. Barnoth Jr. of Hampton, NH, and Christine LaRosa and her husband Weston of Billerica; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her sisters, Christine Hupprich, Helen Barry, Ruth Francis and her son in law Thomas Carbone. Mary was a former Secretary at Lowell General Hospital, and lived in Melrose-Wakefield, Somerville, Tewksbury and Hampton, NH.

Barnoth

A Memorial Graveside Service will be held Thursday, October 24, at 1:30 p.m. in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to M.S.P.C.A. Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 are encouraged. Arrangements are through the Tewksbury Funeral Home. For complete obituary, visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
