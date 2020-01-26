|
|
lifelong native of Lowell, MA
Mary (Sullivan, Ierardi) Donohoe, a WWII veteran, died at her home in North Attleboro at the age of 97 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was a lifelong native of Lowell, MA, and summer resident of Rockport, MA. She was the wife of the late Dr. Philip A. Ierardi (1951), and the late Frederick P. Donohoe (2010). She was born in Lowell, MA, to the late Edward and Mary (Gill) Sullivan. Mary was predeceased by her brothers Dr. Edward D. Sullivan, John J. Sullivan and Peter F. Sullivan. She is survived by her sisters, Ann Fox of North Andover, MA, Sister Janet Sullivan of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, NY, Sheila Corey of Palm Beach, FL, and sister-in-law, Virginia "Ginger" Sullivan of Lowell, MA.
Mary is survived by two sons Philip F. Ierardi and his wife Cheryl of Rockport MA, and Paul E. Ierardi and his wife Marie of Lowell, MA, and four daughters, Mary Jo (Ierardi) Woods and her husband Dana of Rockport, MA, Lisa (Donohoe) Mooney of North Attleboro, MA, Shelagh Donohoe of Wakefield, RI, and Kara Donohoe of Wakefield, RI. She leaves eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren behind.
Mary was proud to be a lifelong resident of Lowell, MA, where she graduated from Sacred Heart Grammar School, Lowell High School, and St. John's School of Nursing, graduating with an R.N. degree. After graduating, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Nurses Corp as an Ensign and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital in St. Albans, NY, where she cared for wounded servicemen returning from the Atlantic and Pacific Theater of Operations. Her passion was taking care of the veterans especially after Pearl Harbor, and the wounded servicemen from Bataan and Iwo Jima. When she was discharged from the Navy, she continued taking care of veterans at the V.A. Hospital in Bedford, MA, where she spent many years as head nurse of the operating room and outpatient.
She will be greatly missed.
Donohoe
In N. Attleboro, January 24, 2020, at her home, Mary W. (Sullivan, Ierardi) Donohoe.
Family and friends are invited to attend her GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE on MONDAY, JAN. 27, 2020 at 11 A.M. at ST. PATRICK'S CEMETERY, (Graveside Yard 5-B), 1251 Gorham St. Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Community Rowing Inc. Military and Para Rowing, 20 Nonantum Road, Brighton, MA 02135 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
View the online memorial for Mary W. Donohoe
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020