|
|
Maryagnes Clark
Of Chelmsford, MA
Maryagnes Clark, 80, a 45 year resident of Chelmsford, passed away July 17, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 13, 1938 the daughter of Andrew and Agnes H. (Devine) Rabenstein, she graduated from Nazareth Academy in Philadelphia, PA with the class of 1956. She furthered her education, earning her RN from Philadelphia General Hospital School for Nursing with the class of 1959 and her Bachelors' Degree from Temple University Hospital Medical Center School of Nurse Anesthesia with the class of 1965.
She retired as a Registered Nurse from the Bedford VA Hospital after 21 years of service in 2007 and after a 50 year career as a Registered Nurse. She received great joy and sense of accomplishment from caring for others.
Mrs. Clark was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and put Tom Brady on her prayer list weekly.
She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford.
She is survived by her son, Joseph E. Clark Jr. and his wife Nita of Akron, OH, a sister, Veronica Mary Gallagher-Kaelin and her husband Bruno Kaelin of Gainsville, VA, four grandchildren, Justin Wells, Jason Gauthier, Lauren Skye Clark, and Leah Raine Clark.
She was the mother of the late Mary Jo Wells who passed away May 3, 2019 and the grandmother of the late Nicholas Wells.
CLARK - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours on Friday, October 18 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford. Her funeral will start at 8:00AM Saturday, October 19, from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:00AM at St. Mary's Church, Chelmsford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019