Maryann (Curtin) Cain
Wilmington

age 86, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, with her family at her side. Maryann was the beloved wife of Fred D. Cain, Sr., devoted mother of Kathleen A. Dawe & husband Greg of Estero, FL, Fred D. Cain, Jr. & wife Patricia of Wolfeboro, NH, Patricia C. Provost & husband Carl of Woburn, Julie C. Kronenwett & husband Erich of Acton and Stephen M. Cain & wife Karen of Wilmington. Loving "Nannie" of Carolyn Hatem, Stephen Parsons, Jennifer Schnetzer, Fred D. Cain III, Matthew Johnson, Frederick Kronenwett, Sean Kronenwett, Patrick Kronenwett, Brittney Cain and Allison Cain, great-grandchildren Alexis Parsons, Dominic Menkello, Anthony Menkello, Christian Hatem, Bryer Cain, Brooklyn Cain, Ava Skye Lucas and Aubrey Lucas. Dear daughter of the late William and Pauline (Fentross) Curtin, sister of Christine Curtin of Largo, FL and the late William Curtin. Maryann is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Friday, July 24th from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington on Saturday, July 25th at 10:00 a.m. Please go to directly to church. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. All guests attending Funeral Services are required to wear masks in the funeral home and in church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maryann's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Maryann (Curtin) Cain

Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 22, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest condolences to all of Maryann’s loved ones during this sad time. All of her encouragement and kindnesses will never be forgotten. May God fill your hearts with his holy peace and comfort.
Prayerfully, Sue and Clark Jenkins
Sue Jenkins
Friend
