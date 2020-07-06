December 17, 1954 ~ July 1, 2020 (age 65)
DRACUT, MA – Maryann E. (Mercier) Brady, 65, beloved wife of Thomas "Tom" Brady Jr. died peacefully, Wednesday, July 1st, at her home in Dracut. She truly enjoyed a fulfilled life as a professional educator, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, cousin and friend.
Maryann started her academic journey at St. Michael's Elementary School in Lowell, MA. She went on to attend high school at Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsborough, MA. From there she continued to achieve academic excellence at University of Massachusetts, Lowell double majoring in French and Spanish. It doesn't stop here – Maryann went on to earn a dual Master's Degree in both French and Spanish, completing her studies at Rivier College in Nashua, NH.
Her career in secondary education began during 1976 in Salem, MA. She later found her home away from home at Tyngsborough High School. Maryann devoted her time, energy, and shared her passion for foreign language with students over the next 4 decades. Spearheading the Spanish program in the 1980s. While raising her children and enjoying her life with Tom, she continued to give and contribute to THS. Maryann never left any task unassigned and always produced the highest quality of work, regardless of the duty. Whether it be achieving certifications, monitoring the hall, writing letters of recommendation, decorating prom floats or putting her heart and soul into her esteemed positions; ESL Coordinator, Tiger Talk news anchor, Senior Class Advisor, Coordinator of the Mentorship Program, Travel Program Coordinator, and Foreign Language Department Chair. Again, it doesn't stop here. She also held a part-time position as an adjunct foreign language professor at Rivier College and maintained an active role in the Massachusetts Foreign Language Association. Maryann was elected to the MaFLA Board of Directors in 2005 ultimately elected as Treasurer in 2009 currently holding this position today.
Now, let's turn the page. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, full closet and kind heart, she lived everyday as an opportunity to put her best self forward. In her free time, you could find Maryann shopping, enjoying a good book, sharing a laugh, and toasting to life with her dear friends and family. While enjoying a glass of red or white, your ears were not mistaken when Maryann would look right at you and start speaking in either French or Spanish. Some of us were able to respond with the same eloquence, most of us just took another sip.
Her family was the center of her universe. She shared 42 years of marriage with the absolute love of her life, Tom. Her children Stephen and Kathryn and their spouses Abigail and Peter were her shining stars. Maryann's only sibling Bill was her best friend and confidant. She is predeceased by her parents Norman and Theresa Mercier who she cared for and provided a wonderful quality of life. Maryann kept their memories alive sharing stories and recipes with her loving circle of cousins and her dearest Auntie Agnes. In the recent years she held her most endearing title, Gram aka "Mam". Sharing smiles, hugs and a busy house with her four special little people: Matthew (6), Kristi (3), Delaney (2), Maeve (5 months).
Maryann will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by each and every life she touched. Let us all treasure the wonderful memories with a cheer and toast to Mare!
At the request of Maryann's family, services will be held privately.
For those who desire, expressions of sympathy in Maryann's name may be made to a charity of your choice
.
