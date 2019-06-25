|
Maryann Leahy
of Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, NH- Maryann Leahy, 62, of Governors Road, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, after losing her battle with cancer.
Maryann was born July 22,1957 in Lowell, Massachusetts to Phillip and Lorraine (Foster) Dube. She resided for 12 years in Wakefield previously living in Rochester. Maryann was a very proud special educational teacher at Rochester Middle School. She enjoyed reading, loved going to the beach, especially York Beach and watching the Red Sox She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael Leahy; sons: Dr. Matthew Leahy of Dallas, Texas; Michael P. Leahy of Kittery, Maine; Mark Leahy of Rochester; brother, Philip Dube and wife Clare of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; sister, Diane Dube of Rochester, mother-in-law Val Leahy of Chelmsford, Mass; brother-in-laws' Daniel G. Leahy Jr, and wife Ellen of Chelmsford, Mass, Timothy P. Leahy of Chelmsford, Mass, and sister-in-law Maureen Catenacci of South Carolina, and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by the many teachers and students who held a special place in her heart.
Family and friends may visit Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester from 9 to 10 AM.
A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30AM at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, North Main Street, Rochester, NH with Fr. Paul Gousse as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline Place West 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226
Published in Lowell Sun on June 25, 2019