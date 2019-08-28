|
"Dedicated and Devoted Wife,
Mother and Grandmother"
LOWELL
Maryanne (Fitzsimmons) Keefe, 85, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the beloved widow of the late Paul A. Keefe who passed away in 2008 after 52 years of marriage.
A daughter of the late James and the late Mary (Gajdzis) Fitzsimmons, she was born March 24, 1934, in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools attending the Butler School and graduating from Lowell High School where she was a baton twirler during her High School years.
She made her home in the Belvidere Section of the City for most of her lifetime, and was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She worked as an Secretary for Wilfred Bulger until her marriage when she decided she wanted to stay home to raise her family, which was her number one priority in life. She was a member of St. Peter's Sodality and sang in the Minstrel Shows, and also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and was a member of Long Meadow Golf Club, enjoyed crocheting, and will be remembered as a voracious reader for most of her lifetime.
Her survivors include her daughters, Sharon Keefe of Lowell and Kim Keefe and her partner, John Dixon, both of Lowell; her granddaughters, Emma Brooks and her fiancé, Kyle Isnor, both of Lowell, and Molly Brooks of Lowell; her son in law, Billy Brooks of Lowell; her brother, James Fitzsimmons and his wife, Theresa, of Lowell; her sister in law, Barbara Keefe of Tewksbury; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was also the mother of the late Kelly Brooks.
Keefe
ON FRIDAY MORNING, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER VISITATION FROM 9 UNTIL 11 AM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT IMMACULATE CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL AT 12 NOON. BURIAL IN ST. MARY CEMETERY. MEMORIALS IN HER NAME TO COMMUNITY FAMILY, 236 BROADWAY ST., LOWELL MA 01854 OR THE KELLY BROOKS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND, 100 MERRIMACK STREET, SUITE 202, LOWELL, MA 01852. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 28, 2019