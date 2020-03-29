|
|
NORTH CHELMSFORD
Marybeth Bauer, age 55, a longtime resident of Chelmsford and formerly of Barnstable, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with adrenal cancer ("ACC"). She was born on June 16, 1964 in New London, CT, and was a daughter of the late David M. and Barbara A. (Secchiaroli) Bauer. Marybeth graduated from Chelmsford High School and the University of Massachusetts Amherst with her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a minor in Latin. She went on to become a licensed nail technician and opened her own salon, Polish Ten, in Hyannis. She later fulfilled her dream of opening a full-service salon, Nicara Salon and Day Spa, which was named after her daughters and was located in Hyannis as well. Marybeth had lifelong friendships with many of her clients. Marybeth loved the color pink and was known by many as "Pinkie". To Marybeth, pink was more than just a color, it was an attitude and a way of life. Marybeth always made people laugh and was kind to everyone she encountered. Her positive energy was infectious and she was known for her optimism. Marybeth loved spending time with her family, friends, and her dogs. She loved Pomeranians and had them as pets throughout her life. Her two dogs, Eddie and Frankie, meant the world to her. Marybeth loved the band Led Zeppelin, as well as the singer, Jimmy Buffett. As someone who loved the warm weather, she would often drive around in Phoebe, her pink Volkswagen Beetle, with the convertible top down while dancing and singing to her music. Marybeth also enjoyed reading and was known to share books with her family and friends. Marybeth leaves her daughters; Carly Williams and her fiancée Elizabeth Eglin of Oxford, MA, and Marissa Williams of Hyannis, MA; her sisters Kathy Bauer and Nancy Pelletier of North Chelmsford; her nieces and nephew, including Julia (Osborn) Spence and her husband Benjamin Spence, Amanda Osborn, Jenna Osborn, Nick Pelletier, and Stevie Pelletier. Marybeth is predeceased by her sister Sheila Bauer Keene. Due to current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, Marybeth's family will be having a PRIVATE funeral service and burial, as required by law. A Celebration of Marybeth's life will be announced at a later date so that her friends and family may attend. Memorial donations may be made in Marybeth's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Please specify your donation is for Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Research. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, MA. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 29, 2020