Loving Wife, Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunt
MaryGail "Gail" (Terris) McQuaid, a longtime resident of the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, died unexpectedly May 2, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital, aged 72 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley P. McQuaid.
Born in Lowell, December 27, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Cushing) Terris.
For ten years, Gail worked as the Activity Assistant at Life Care Billerica until illness forced her retirement in 2009. Though disabled, Gail continued to participate in life as best she could, while her daughter Steph lovingly cared for her around-the-clock.
In her younger days, she loved spending time at the beach with the crazy McQuaid clan and the Reslow and Evans families, and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed going to the Seabrook dog track with her husband. Nana enjoyed sleepovers with her grandchildren and especially bonding with her "sidekick" Rory and keeping her happy. The best part was when the Boston Terriers tried to get under the covers and watch over Nana.
Nana was her grandkid's number one fan at any of their sporting events, especially at Callery Park. She also enjoyed watching Impractical Jokers and Ellen, which gave her many great laughs, having daily phone calls with Kathy, Bev, and Steph, and listening to Elvis. She was that lady who always worried about what was going on around the house. Mom was definitely our bodyguard, and we're going to miss saying "It's okay".
She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Mota and her husband Domingos, and two sons, David McQuaid and Michael McQuaid, all of Lowell. Seven grandchildren, Jonhathan, Brittany, Sarah, Michael, Charles, Amanda, and her youngest and best buddy Rory, and three great-grandchildren. A sister, Kathy Terris of Lowell, and three brothers, Thomas Terris of Lowell, Richard Terris and his wife Janie of Tewksbury, and George Terris and wife Joyce of Tewksbury; a sister-in-law, Sally McCarthy of Arizona, and many nieces and nephews, especially her loving niece Tracy Lessieur. She also leaves Emily, Shay and Niky, who she adored like her own grandchildren, and a dear old friend, Anna Fortin with whom she made many happy memories. She was the sister of the late Brenda Terris, Jimmy Terris, Tommy Terris, and John "Mac" McCarthy, and sister-in-law of the late Beverly Reslow McQuaid.
Due to gathering restrictions, Funeral Services were private. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Gail's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
MaryGail "Gail" (Terris) McQuaid, a longtime resident of the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, died unexpectedly May 2, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital, aged 72 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley P. McQuaid.
Born in Lowell, December 27, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Cushing) Terris.
For ten years, Gail worked as the Activity Assistant at Life Care Billerica until illness forced her retirement in 2009. Though disabled, Gail continued to participate in life as best she could, while her daughter Steph lovingly cared for her around-the-clock.
In her younger days, she loved spending time at the beach with the crazy McQuaid clan and the Reslow and Evans families, and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed going to the Seabrook dog track with her husband. Nana enjoyed sleepovers with her grandchildren and especially bonding with her "sidekick" Rory and keeping her happy. The best part was when the Boston Terriers tried to get under the covers and watch over Nana.
Nana was her grandkid's number one fan at any of their sporting events, especially at Callery Park. She also enjoyed watching Impractical Jokers and Ellen, which gave her many great laughs, having daily phone calls with Kathy, Bev, and Steph, and listening to Elvis. She was that lady who always worried about what was going on around the house. Mom was definitely our bodyguard, and we're going to miss saying "It's okay".
She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Mota and her husband Domingos, and two sons, David McQuaid and Michael McQuaid, all of Lowell. Seven grandchildren, Jonhathan, Brittany, Sarah, Michael, Charles, Amanda, and her youngest and best buddy Rory, and three great-grandchildren. A sister, Kathy Terris of Lowell, and three brothers, Thomas Terris of Lowell, Richard Terris and his wife Janie of Tewksbury, and George Terris and wife Joyce of Tewksbury; a sister-in-law, Sally McCarthy of Arizona, and many nieces and nephews, especially her loving niece Tracy Lessieur. She also leaves Emily, Shay and Niky, who she adored like her own grandchildren, and a dear old friend, Anna Fortin with whom she made many happy memories. She was the sister of the late Brenda Terris, Jimmy Terris, Tommy Terris, and John "Mac" McCarthy, and sister-in-law of the late Beverly Reslow McQuaid.
Due to gathering restrictions, Funeral Services were private. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Gail's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 8, 2020.