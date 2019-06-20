Lowell Sun Obituaries
MaryJane (Hayes) Connors


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MaryJane (Hayes) Connors Obituary
Loving wife, mother and grandmother

WESTFORD

MaryJane (Hayes) Connors, age 79, a longtime resident of Westford, passed away on June 12, 2019, at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, with her family by her side. She was the wife of Donald F. Connors Sr.

Born in Arlington, MA on May 27, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Edward L. and Ruth (Hunt) Hayes.

MaryJane was the manager of Kates Corner in Chelmsford for many years.

She enjoyed trips with the family to Disney World, gardening, flowers, a day at the casino and watching Boston sports teams play.

Surviving her are in addition to her husband Donald are two sons and two daughters in law, Donald F. Connors Jr. and his wife Lee of Hudson, NH and Kevin L. Connors and his wife Gretchen of Westford; a daughter, Kathleen N. Connors and her companion Paul Goulas of Westford; four grandchildren, Shawn, Amanda, Meaghan and Timothy; three sisters, Audrey Belanger of Bedford, NH, Diane Drobot of Westford and Ginger Vankuti of Hudson, MA; also nieces and nephews.

She was also the sister of the late Priscilla Busa.

CONNORS

In accordance with her wishes, services were held privately for her family. Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on June 20, 2019
