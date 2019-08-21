|
LOWELL- Matthew D. Ouellette, 39, of Lowell, passed away due to health issues, Sunday, August 18th, in Pelham, NH.
Matthew was born in Lowell, February 19, 1980. He was the son of Barbara J. (Bendzewicz) Ouellette of Lowell and the late Richard A. Ouellette. He was educated in Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1999.
Upon his graduation he enrolled and graduated from Massachusetts Maritime Academy of Buzazrds Bay, Cape Cod. Matthew worked as a Manager for C & S of Hatfield, MA. for 8 years. In his free time Matthew enjoyed fishing, taking walks and spending time with friends in Maine. He liked to help others in need but his family meant the world to him.
Besides his mother, Barbara, and a very close friend, Harold Moshovetis. Matthew is survived by his brothers, Peter R. Ouellette and his wife Michele of Rhode Island and Adam C. Ouellette and his wife Kristina of Lowell. He also leaves his niece and nephews: Sean, Tyler, Devin, Lynden and Mila. He also was beloved by other relatives and many friends.
Friends and family pay may their respects on Thursday, August 22 from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with his Committal Service to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, Friday at 10AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Matthew's memory to: Epilepsy Foundation of America ATTN: Public Support Division, 4351 Garden City Drive, Landover, MD 20785-9976. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 21, 2019