Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Committal
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Ouellette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew D. Ouellette


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew D. Ouellette Obituary
Matthew D. Ouellette
of Lowell

Matthew D. Ouellette, 39, Friends and family pay may their respects on Thursday, August 22 from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with his Committal Service to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, Friday at 10AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Matthew's memory to: Epilepsy Foundation of America ATTN: Public Support Division, 4351 Garden City Drive, Landover, MD 20785-9976. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now