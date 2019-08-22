|
Matthew D. Ouellette
of Lowell
Matthew D. Ouellette, 39, Friends and family pay may their respects on Thursday, August 22 from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with his Committal Service to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, Friday at 10AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Matthew's memory to: Epilepsy Foundation of America ATTN: Public Support Division, 4351 Garden City Drive, Landover, MD 20785-9976. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 22, 2019