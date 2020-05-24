DRACUT - Matthew J. Andrade, age 33, a longtime resident of Dracut and former Tyngsboro resident died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was born in Lowell on May 27, 1986. He was the son of Stephen M. Andrade of Dracut and Donna M. (Gagnon) Hamelin and her husband Daniel of Dracut. He received his education in Dracut schools.
Matthew was employed by UTS of Massachusetts, Inc. in Stoneham.
He was an avid sports fan, and he especially loved following the Boston Celtics. He also enjoyed gambling at the casinos. Matthew had a heart of gold and had many loving friends, including Corey, Walter, and Paul. He will be remembered for his willingness to help anyone in need and his ability to make people laugh.
In addition to his father, mother, and step-father, Matthew is survived by his daughter Natalie Piekos of Dracut; his sister, Nicole Brady and her partner, Matthew Deveau of Dracut; his brother, Stephen Andrade of Methuen; his girlfriend, Nicole Chascin of Dracut; his niece, Tayla Brady and her partner, Juan of Dracut and his niece, Ava Brady of Dracut; his great nephew, Kaleb; his uncle, Gerald Andrade, Jr. of Melrose; his auntie, Karen Gagnon of Dracut; his step-sister, Heather Hamelin; his step-brother, Michael Hamelin; several cousins, including his cousin and dear friend, Steven Dumont of Dracut; his godmother, Linda "Aunt Babe" McMeniman; his neighbors, Josh and Melissa and many great aunts, great uncles, and friends.
He was also the grandson of the late Leo J. and Kathleen Gagnon and Gerald and Rosella Andrade, and the nephew of the late Leo T. Gagnon and Gary Andrade.
ANDRADE - Due to current gathering restrictions, Mathew's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matthew's Memory to the Natalie Piekos Scholarship Fund, ? Enterprise Bank, 1168 Lakeview Avenue Dracut, MA 01826. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Matthew J. Andrade
He was born in Lowell on May 27, 1986. He was the son of Stephen M. Andrade of Dracut and Donna M. (Gagnon) Hamelin and her husband Daniel of Dracut. He received his education in Dracut schools.
Matthew was employed by UTS of Massachusetts, Inc. in Stoneham.
He was an avid sports fan, and he especially loved following the Boston Celtics. He also enjoyed gambling at the casinos. Matthew had a heart of gold and had many loving friends, including Corey, Walter, and Paul. He will be remembered for his willingness to help anyone in need and his ability to make people laugh.
In addition to his father, mother, and step-father, Matthew is survived by his daughter Natalie Piekos of Dracut; his sister, Nicole Brady and her partner, Matthew Deveau of Dracut; his brother, Stephen Andrade of Methuen; his girlfriend, Nicole Chascin of Dracut; his niece, Tayla Brady and her partner, Juan of Dracut and his niece, Ava Brady of Dracut; his great nephew, Kaleb; his uncle, Gerald Andrade, Jr. of Melrose; his auntie, Karen Gagnon of Dracut; his step-sister, Heather Hamelin; his step-brother, Michael Hamelin; several cousins, including his cousin and dear friend, Steven Dumont of Dracut; his godmother, Linda "Aunt Babe" McMeniman; his neighbors, Josh and Melissa and many great aunts, great uncles, and friends.
He was also the grandson of the late Leo J. and Kathleen Gagnon and Gerald and Rosella Andrade, and the nephew of the late Leo T. Gagnon and Gary Andrade.
ANDRADE - Due to current gathering restrictions, Mathew's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matthew's Memory to the Natalie Piekos Scholarship Fund, ? Enterprise Bank, 1168 Lakeview Avenue Dracut, MA 01826. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Matthew J. Andrade
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.