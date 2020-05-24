Matthew J. Andrade
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRACUT - Matthew J. Andrade, age 33, a longtime resident of Dracut and former Tyngsboro resident died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.

He was born in Lowell on May 27, 1986. He was the son of Stephen M. Andrade of Dracut and Donna M. (Gagnon) Hamelin and her husband Daniel of Dracut. He received his education in Dracut schools.

Matthew was employed by UTS of Massachusetts, Inc. in Stoneham.

He was an avid sports fan, and he especially loved following the Boston Celtics. He also enjoyed gambling at the casinos. Matthew had a heart of gold and had many loving friends, including Corey, Walter, and Paul. He will be remembered for his willingness to help anyone in need and his ability to make people laugh.

In addition to his father, mother, and step-father, Matthew is survived by his daughter Natalie Piekos of Dracut; his sister, Nicole Brady and her partner, Matthew Deveau of Dracut; his brother, Stephen Andrade of Methuen; his girlfriend, Nicole Chascin of Dracut; his niece, Tayla Brady and her partner, Juan of Dracut and his niece, Ava Brady of Dracut; his great nephew, Kaleb; his uncle, Gerald Andrade, Jr. of Melrose; his auntie, Karen Gagnon of Dracut; his step-sister, Heather Hamelin; his step-brother, Michael Hamelin; several cousins, including his cousin and dear friend, Steven Dumont of Dracut; his godmother, Linda "Aunt Babe" McMeniman; his neighbors, Josh and Melissa and many great aunts, great uncles, and friends.

He was also the grandson of the late Leo J. and Kathleen Gagnon and Gerald and Rosella Andrade, and the nephew of the late Leo T. Gagnon and Gary Andrade.

ANDRADE - Due to current gathering restrictions, Mathew's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matthew's Memory to the Natalie Piekos Scholarship Fund, ? Enterprise Bank, 1168 Lakeview Avenue Dracut, MA 01826. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Matthew J. Andrade


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved