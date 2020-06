Kennebunk, MaineMatthew James Dunfey Burns, 85 of Kennebunk, Maine, passed away June 24th at his home surrounded by his family after a long illness. Matthew was Born in Lowell, Ma on September 13, 1935 to John and Kathryn (Dunfey) Burns. He was a graduate of Keith Academy 53', Tufts University 57' and Harvard Business School 61'. He retired as a Lieutenant in the US Naval Reserves (1957-1961) where he traveled extensively in Africa, Italy, France and Spain on the Destroyers USS Blair and USS Daly. He married Deborah Read Parsons on August 13, 1959. He was devoted to his wife and four children throughout his life and provided support and encouragement in all their achievements. He enjoyed boating on the "Whiteflash" at the Arundel Yacht Club, Kennebunkport and Browns Wharf, Boothbay Harbor, Me.Matthew spent most of his career as a professional turnaround executive. Notable roles include: Operating Partner of North Atlantic Capital Corporation; Managing Director and Assistant Treasurer of the Community Technology Fund at Boston University; Chief Executive Officer of Crowe Rope Company, Forster, Inc, and Eastland Woolen Mills. He served as Executive Vice President of Nelson and Small, Portland, Me (1992-1994); President and CEO of Automated Assemblies Corp, Clinton, Ma (1984-1991), Corporate Vice President of Emery Waterhouse Company, Portland, Me (1979-1984), General Manager of Sullivan Brothers Printers, Lowell, Ma (1977-1979), Managing Director of Boston University Venture Fund, Boston, Ma (1976-1979), Corporate Vice President and CFO at Cramer Electronics, Newton, Ma (1974-1976) and Corporate President at Itek Corporation, Lexington, Ma (1961-1974). Matthew was a Trustee of Tufts University (Emeritus), Maine Medical Center, The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, and was a contributor to numerous other foundations and organizations.Matthew is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Deborah Parsons Burns, his parents John Frances and Kathryn Anne Burns, his brothers, Thomas and John Burns, his aunts, Irene Noonan and Ethel Higgins of Lowell, Ma and his Uncle Matthew Dunfey of Nahant, Ma.Matthew leaves his son Robert Parsons Burns and Audrey Zahares of Kennebunk, his daughters Kathryn Anne Burns and Michael Greeley of Boston, Laura Elizabeth Burns and Tom Tiller of Boothbay Harbor, Julia Burns and Daniel Riley of Kennebunk; his grandchildren, John Robert Burns, Robert Parsons Burns Jr, Mikayla Parsons Greeley and Jackson Grant Greeley as well as his nieces Stacey Miller and Alice Giacomin and nephews Matthew Miller, Benjamin Miller, John Oleynick and Edward Oleynick.BurnsThere will be a private service to lay Matthew to rest at Hope Cemetery on June 29th 2020.Should friends desire memorial donation may be made to Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, Maine 04102 or Massachusetts Eye and Ear, 243 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114 in Mr. Burns' memory.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Matthew's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. www.bibbermemorial.com