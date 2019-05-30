|
Administrative Director
for Tewksbury Police Dept. LEOMINSTER Matthew Lewis Small, age 48, a resident of Leominster for 5 years, formerly of Tewksbury, passed away at the U. Mass Medical Center on Monday, May 27, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Heather E. Small, with whom he would have celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on August 15th.
Born in Boston on November 15, 1970, he was the much-loved son of Theresa A. (Stanley) Small of Tewksbury, and the late Lewis E. "Buddy" Small, III.
Matt was raised in Tewksbury, attended Tewksbury schools and graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School. Following high school, Matt attended Northern Essex Community College and UMass Lowell.
He began his career with the Tewksbury Police Department as a Dispatcher, and worked his way to his current position as Administrative Director.
Matt doted on his two sons who he cherished with every fiber of his being. He dedicated his life to his family, friends and the community, and relished the times he spent saltwater fishing with those closest to him.
In addition to his wife and mother, he leaves his two boys, Riley Lewis Small, age 3 years, and Easton Matthew Small, age 3 months; his sister, Alison T. Hancock and her husband Shawn of Tewksbury; his niece and nephew, Hannah and Brennan Hancock both of Tewksbury; aunts; uncles; cousins; close friends Police Chief Timothy Sheehan & Alice Kennedy as well as his many other friends and co-workers within the Tewksbury Police Department. Small Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 31st, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. At the request of the family there are No Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the family's immediate and future financial needs. https://www.GoFundMe.com/Matthew-Small
Published in Lowell Sun on May 30, 2019