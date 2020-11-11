1/1
Matthew M. Turco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell, MA

Matthew Meehan Turco, 42, of Lowell, MA, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Mass General Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Lowell, he was the son of John P. and Colleen (Meehan) Turco of Chelmsford, MA.

Matthew was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1997. He furthered his education and earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Rhode Island in Communications and Journalism. He worked many years for the Middlesex Sheriff's Office.

Matthew's love of family, especially his nieces and newborn nephew, was the center of his life. His innate ability to always see the good and kindness in others made him a true gentle man. This quality perpetuated into all avenues of his life. Being a loyal friend and coworker made Matt easily admired and loved by all those who knew him. While not at work, Matthew enjoyed going to the gym and staying active. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and the Boston Red Sox. One of his favorite events, was the yearly road trip he made with his Dad and dear friends to watch the Red Sox at opposing-teams' stadiums across the country.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Catie Bernier and her husband Jesse Bernier of North Reading, MA and Kara Turco and Robert Pacheco of Chelmsford, MA; two nieces, Anna Bernier and Ayla Bernier both of North Reading, MA, and newborn nephew Jack Pacheco of Chelmsford, MA, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

Matt's family wishes to extend a sincere Thank You to Mass General staff for the loving care, expertise and support during this most difficult time.

Turco-Matthew Meehan Turco of Lowell, MA, died Monday, November 09, 2020. Visiting hours will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. Funeral will be Friday, November 13, at 10 A.M from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M at St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford. Interment will follow in West Chelmsford Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Matthew Turco to Mass General Hospital c/o Ellison Four, SICU, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or online at https://giving.massgeneral. org/donate. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Interment
West Chelmsford Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved