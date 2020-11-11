Lowell, MA
Matthew Meehan Turco, 42, of Lowell, MA, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Mass General Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Lowell, he was the son of John P. and Colleen (Meehan) Turco of Chelmsford, MA.
Matthew was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1997. He furthered his education and earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Rhode Island in Communications and Journalism. He worked many years for the Middlesex Sheriff's Office.
Matthew's love of family, especially his nieces and newborn nephew, was the center of his life. His innate ability to always see the good and kindness in others made him a true gentle man. This quality perpetuated into all avenues of his life. Being a loyal friend and coworker made Matt easily admired and loved by all those who knew him. While not at work, Matthew enjoyed going to the gym and staying active. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and the Boston Red Sox. One of his favorite events, was the yearly road trip he made with his Dad and dear friends to watch the Red Sox at opposing-teams' stadiums across the country.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Catie Bernier and her husband Jesse Bernier of North Reading, MA and Kara Turco and Robert Pacheco of Chelmsford, MA; two nieces, Anna Bernier and Ayla Bernier both of North Reading, MA, and newborn nephew Jack Pacheco of Chelmsford, MA, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Matt's family wishes to extend a sincere Thank You to Mass General staff for the loving care, expertise and support during this most difficult time.
Turco-Matthew Meehan Turco of Lowell, MA, died Monday, November 09, 2020. Visiting hours will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. Funeral will be Friday, November 13, at 10 A.M from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M at St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford. Interment will follow in West Chelmsford Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Matthew Turco to Mass General Hospital c/o Ellison Four, SICU, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or online at https://giving.massgeneral
. org/donate. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
.