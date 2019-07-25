|
|
of N. Chelmsford
N. Chelmsford
Maura Denise (Linehan) Dolan RN, 77, of N. Chelmsford, MA and Rye, NH died early Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 at her home after a 5 year battle with brain cancer.
She was the beloved wife of James F. Dolan for 55 years; which they celebrated on May 16, 2019.
Maura was born in Lowell, MA on September 14, 1941. She was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Dever) Linehan.
She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro, MA with the Class of 1959. Maura furthered her education at St. Joseph Hospital Nursing School with the Class of 1963.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Lowell, Nashoba Hospital in Groton and Ayer, MA, Palm Manor Nursing Home in Chelmsford, and for over 25 years at Wang Laboratories in Lowell and Tewksbury, MA; where she retired from in 2002.
Maura and her husband founded Dolan Funeral Home. She was a key piece in starting and running the family business.
She and her husband enjoyed vacationing for over 30 years in Aruba with close friends, and spending summers with her family at Rye Beach, NH. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former member of the Alpine Square Dancing Club of Chelmsford.
Maura was a very faithful person, and was a communicant of the Chelmsford Catholic Collaborative of St. John the Evangelist and St. Mary Parishes, and St. Theresa Church of Rye, NH. She enjoyed saying the Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet daily.
Besides her husband, Maura is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn "Kathy" Dean RN, of N. Chelmsford, and Lisa M. and her husband David Mackey PHD of New Boston, NH; two sons and their wives, James F and Patrice (Ryan) Dolan II and John and his wife, Margaret "Maggie" (Ferrante) Dolan of Mullica Hill, NJ; a sister Janice and her husband, Joseph Bronsard of Smithville, NJ; and nine grandchildren, Meaghan and Shannon Dean, Ryan and Tyler Mackey, Andrew, Grace, Kathleen, John "Jack", and Kaelin Dolan. Maura also had two foster grandchildren, Jonathan and his wife Amber (Jones) Riley of Austin, TX and Michael and his wife Regina Beatrice of New York City, NY. She also had 2 great grandchildren, Frank and Rita Mae Riley both of Manor, TX; two brothers-in-law, Raymond and his wife Susan (Borneman) Dolan of Nashua, NH, and Stephen and his wife Carol (Saphie) Dolan of Dracut, MA; a sister-in-law, Elaine (Rondeau) Dolan of Methuen, MA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was the sister-in-law to the late Frank Dolan of Methuen who died March 7, 2016, and Edward Schrimpe of Smithville, NJ who died August 27, 2006.
DOLAN
Maura D. (Linehan) Dolan RN, of North Chelmsford, MA died July 23, 2019. A Chaplet Service of Divine Mercy will be held Sunday at 3pm followed by visiting hours from 4 to 8pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Funeral Monday, 10am from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church, N. Chelmsford, MA. Burial in Fairview Cemetery Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her memory to St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford, MA 01863 or Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041.
View the online memorial for Maura D. (Linehan) Dolan RN
Published in Lowell Sun on July 25, 2019