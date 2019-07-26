Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
Following Services
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
N. Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Maura D. (Linehan) Dolan RN


1941 - 2019
Maura D. (Linehan) Dolan RN Obituary
Maura D. (Linehan) Dolan RN,
of North Chelmsford, MA

Maura D. (Linehan) Dolan RN, of North Chelmsford, MA died July 23, 2019. A Chaplet Service of Divine Mercy will be held Sunday at 3pm followed by visiting hours from 4 to 8pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Funeral Monday, 10am from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church, N. Chelmsford, MA. Burial in Fairview Cemetery Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her memory to St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford, MA 01863 or Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041.
Published in Lowell Sun from July 26 to July 28, 2019
