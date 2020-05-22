Maureen A. Sheehan
Leominster – Maureen A. (Miskell) Sheehan, 90, of Leominster, died May 19, 2020, in River Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster, MA. She was born April 5, 1930, in Lowell, MA, daughter of the late Timothy and Gertrude (King) Miskell. Maureen stayed at home raising her children for many years. She re-entered the work force as an Instructional Aide for the Leominster Public School System, working with special needs children. She ended her career as a foster grandparent at the R. F. Kennedy School in Lancaster, MA. She was a member of St. Leo's Church, Leominster and the Blessed Virgin Sodality of St. Leo's.

Maureen is survived by three sons; Kevin Sheehan of Plum Island, Newbury, MA, Joseph Sheehan and his wife Stacey of Newburyport, MA, Charles E. Sheehan III and his wife Eileen of Mashpee, MA, two daughters; Maryanne Sheehan Spacciapoli of Newbury, MA, Cathleen Daggett and her husband Wayne of Leominster, MA, three sisters; Claire Hamilton of Lowell, MA, Ann Marie LaForge of Lowell, MA, Joni Bedford of Dracut, MA, ten grandchildren; Gabriella Spacciapoli, Maureen Anderson, Margaret Coombs, Emily Hart, Charlene Sheehan, Kelly Johnson, Erin Sheehan, Kasey Sheehan, Molly Sheehan, Meaghan Sheehan, four great grandchildren, Madeline Johnson, Chloe Johnson, Violet Johnson and Tyler Coombs along with many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years Charles E. Sheehan Jr., two brothers; Joseph Miskell and John Miskell and her son in law, Peter Spacciapoli.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Maureen A. Sheehan


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Leo's Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
