Maureen Anne Leney
July 30, 1946 - November 8, 2019
Mrs. Maureen Anne Leney, 73, of Durham, NC peacefully passed away on Friday, November 8th, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ignatius and Anne (Hentigian) Whelan. Maureen was born on July 30th, 1946 in Cambridge, MA and grew up in Somerville, MA and Tewksbury, MA.
Maureen married the love of her life, David Leney, on October 1st, 1967, and they were happily married for 52 years. They enjoyed a beautiful marriage and were blessed with three daughters. Family and friends meant everything to Maureen, and she will always be fondly remembered for her love, generosity, and kindness. She and Dave loved to travel and were grateful to have visited so many amazing places together, especially traveling with family and friends.
Maureen will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughters: Michelle (Matthew) Bowley, Melissa Leney, and Nicolle Leney; her two grandsons: Connor (Kayla) Bowley and Colin (Chelsey) Bowley; as well as a host of devoted extended family and friends. She is also survived by her brother, Michael (Mary Lou, decd.) Whelan.
Funeral Services were held in Raleigh, NC on Nov. 12, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Condolences: RFHR.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019