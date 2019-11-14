Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Leney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Anne Leney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Anne Leney Obituary
Maureen Anne Leney
July 30, 1946 - November 8, 2019

Mrs. Maureen Anne Leney, 73, of Durham, NC peacefully passed away on Friday, November 8th, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ignatius and Anne (Hentigian) Whelan. Maureen was born on July 30th, 1946 in Cambridge, MA and grew up in Somerville, MA and Tewksbury, MA.

Maureen married the love of her life, David Leney, on October 1st, 1967, and they were happily married for 52 years. They enjoyed a beautiful marriage and were blessed with three daughters. Family and friends meant everything to Maureen, and she will always be fondly remembered for her love, generosity, and kindness. She and Dave loved to travel and were grateful to have visited so many amazing places together, especially traveling with family and friends.

Maureen will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughters: Michelle (Matthew) Bowley, Melissa Leney, and Nicolle Leney; her two grandsons: Connor (Kayla) Bowley and Colin (Chelsey) Bowley; as well as a host of devoted extended family and friends. She is also survived by her brother, Michael (Mary Lou, decd.) Whelan.

Funeral Services were held in Raleigh, NC on Nov. 12, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

Condolences: RFHR.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Renaissance Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -