|
|
of Billerica, MA
Maureen Elise Cobleigh, 72, of Billerica, MA and formerly of Tyngsboro, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at Lahey Medical Center.
Born in Lowell, MA she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rita (Leblanc) Cobleigh. She graduated from the Winslow School and Lowell High School. Maureen earned her Bachelor's degree in chemistry from Lowell Technical Institute and her Master's degree in education from University of Lowell.
She retired from Billerica Public Schools in 1997 where she was a high school math teacher for 25 years.
Maureen was a communicant of St. Theresa Church of Billerica, MA and St. John the Evangelist Parish of North Chelmsford, MA. Compassion was in her nature and donated platelets for 20 years at Dana Farber.
She enjoyed traveling, playing cribbage, and other card games.
She is survived by her sister, Michelle E Healy and her husband James of Naples, FL., a niece Leigh Davis and her husband Thomas of Nanuet, NY., and two grand-nephews Kevin and Stephen Davis of Nanuet, NY, as well as many close friends.
Cobleigh
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Mass on Monday, June 8th 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford. Her burial was privately held in Thompson Cemetery, Tyngsboro. Memorials in her name may be made to the Dana Farber Platelets Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N.CHELMSFORD, MA. Online guestbook is available at
www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Maureen Cobleigh
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2020