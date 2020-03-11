Home

1933 - 2020
Maureen DePetrillo, 86

Maureen DePetrillo, 86, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 in Unity, New Hampshire. She was born Maureen Daley to Dorothy (Robertson) Daley and George Daley on May 18, 1933 in Woburn, MA and resided her entire life in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Maureen was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Almerindo DePetrillo, brother, George Daley, sister, Brenda Dolan and grandson Alan Clegg, Jr. She is survived by her sister Jean Driscoll, of Haverhill, MA, sons Clifford Clegg, Jr. (Tammy) of Sunapee, NH , Alan Clegg (Pam) of Lowell, MA and Scott Clegg of Lawrence, MA, grandson Clifford Clegg, III, granddaughter, Erin Clegg, five great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Maureen enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and crocheting. She loved animals and was especially fond of her cats Chaz, Molly and Muffin. She was an exceptionally kind person with a smart sense of humor and will be missed by all that knew her.

Maureen will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen, Massachusetts later in the Spring.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
