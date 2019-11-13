Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen E. Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen E. Bell Obituary
a lifelong resident of Chelmsford

Maureen Elizabeth Bell, 65, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford, MA died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at home. She was married to the late Richard Bell.

Born in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of Wesley Harper of Chelmsford and the late Catherine Harper.

Maureen graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1972, and Middlesex Community College with an associate degree in Medical Coding. She retired in 2017 from Edith Nourse Veterans Hospital in Bedford, MA.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.

Maureen loved her cats and her dog. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach and with friends at Stony Brook Sportsman Club in Westford. Maureen always had an eye for fashion and appreciated a good wardrobe.

Besides her father, she is survived by her son, Wes McEnany of Somerville, MA; three step grandchildren, Sara, Grant and Garrett Hillard; brothers, Tim and his wife Deborah Harper of Lowell, MA, and Jack and his wife Laura Harper of Dracut, MA; sisters, Julie and her husband, Jonathan Podgorni of Dunstable, MA, Kathy and her husband Neil Robinson of Westford, MA, Laurie and her husband Rick Finnegan of Sudbury, MA, and Joan and her husband Chris Jones of Chelmsford; and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late David Harper and Dennis Harper.

BELL

Maureen E. Bell, of Chelmsford, died Nov. 10, 2019. Funeral Friday at 10AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Maureen E. Bell
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -