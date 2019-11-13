|
|
a lifelong resident of Chelmsford
Maureen Elizabeth Bell, 65, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford, MA died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at home. She was married to the late Richard Bell.
Born in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of Wesley Harper of Chelmsford and the late Catherine Harper.
Maureen graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1972, and Middlesex Community College with an associate degree in Medical Coding. She retired in 2017 from Edith Nourse Veterans Hospital in Bedford, MA.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.
Maureen loved her cats and her dog. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach and with friends at Stony Brook Sportsman Club in Westford. Maureen always had an eye for fashion and appreciated a good wardrobe.
Besides her father, she is survived by her son, Wes McEnany of Somerville, MA; three step grandchildren, Sara, Grant and Garrett Hillard; brothers, Tim and his wife Deborah Harper of Lowell, MA, and Jack and his wife Laura Harper of Dracut, MA; sisters, Julie and her husband, Jonathan Podgorni of Dunstable, MA, Kathy and her husband Neil Robinson of Westford, MA, Laurie and her husband Rick Finnegan of Sudbury, MA, and Joan and her husband Chris Jones of Chelmsford; and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late David Harper and Dennis Harper.
BELL
Maureen E. Bell, of Chelmsford, died Nov. 10, 2019. Funeral Friday at 10AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Maureen E. Bell
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 13, 2019