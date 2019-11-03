|
|
Loving Mother and Grandmother
LOWELL
Maureen E. (Foley) Mealey, 82, a resident of Belvidere for almost 50 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, following a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert B. Mealey who passed away on November 17, 2012.
Maureen was born in Lowell on January 1, 1937, the youngest of seven children of Arthur E. and Blanche (Roux) Foley. She was a graduate of St. Peter's Grammar School and Lowell High School.
Maureen married Bob Mealey on May 15, 1958, and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage. She was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church.
Prior to her retirement, Maureen was employed for many years by the City of Lowell in the Maintenance Department at City Hall.
Maureen loved to read, knit, and cook. She was an animal lover, especially dogs, but later in life, gained an affinity for the family cat. Maureen especially adored her only grandson, Kyle.
Surviving Maureen are her daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and Brian Forsythe; and her grandson, Kyle Forsythe all of Lowell.
Maureen was the sister of the late Arthur E. Foley, Paul H. Foley, Gerald L. Foley, Thomas J. Foley, Francis Foley, and Mildred R. Overn.
MEALEY
In Haverhill, October 30, 2019, at High Point House, Maureen E. (Foley) Mealey, 82, the beloved wife of the late Robert B. Mealey. At her request, a private family burial will take place in the family lot at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury.
As an expression of sympathy, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to the High Pointe House, c/o Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St. Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE
FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS
978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com
View the online memorial for Maureen E. Mealey
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2019