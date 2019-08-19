|
Loving wife, mother,
grandmother and great grandmother
TYNGSBOROUGH
Maureen E. (Piper) Stokes, age 72, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Wilfred F. Stokes.
Born in Concord, MA on December 10, 1946, she was a daughter of the late George and Eugenia (Mathaisel) Piper.
Maureen enjoyed playing bingo, trips to Foxwoods and listening to books on tapes. She was also an active member of the Tyngsborough Senior Center before she lost her sight from macular degeneration.
She is survived by five children, Dawn Muise and her fiancé Larry Day of Nashua, Joe Muise and his fiancée Marjorie of Lowell, Scott Morse of NY, Eugina Gagnon and her husband Robert of Lowell and Darby Sawtelle and her husband Keith of Hudson, NH; twelve grandchildren, Carina Carter and her husband Mike, Corey, Kayleigh, Christine, Justin, Nathan, Stacy, Kyle, Rachel, Aubrey, Addison, and Brady; five great grandchildren, Owen, Erin, Anna, Alex and Paiton; a brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Carol Dulong of Reading; a sister, Carol Harris of Nashua; a sister-in-law, Maryanne Piper of Lowell; a very dear friend, Lynne Anderson of Tyngsboro; also many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late George Piper.
STOKES
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm. Her Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday morning in the Funeral Home at 10 am. Graveside services will follow in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham NH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Macular Degeneration Assoc., 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite #100, Sarasota, FL 34232. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 19, 2019