Maureen Crowther
Maureen Elizabeth Crowther

Maureen Elizabeth Crowther

Maureen Elizabeth Crowther Obituary
Of Dracut, MA

Maureen Elizabeth (Murphy) Crowther, 63, a life-long resident of Dracut, MA, passed away peacefully with 2 of her son's by her side during these trying times after a long illness at Academy Manor in Andover.

She was born, in Lowell, MA the daughter of the late Thomas and Lorraine (Willette) Murphy

Ms. Crowther was educated in the Dracut school system and graduated from Dracut High School with the class of 1974. She worked for many years at Raytheon prior to her being able to make a warm and loving home for her family.

Maureen enjoyed cooking, traveling, taking walks around the neighborhood, and above else, enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones.

She is survived by her children, Scott Krasny of Boston, MA., Shaun Crowther of Gardner, MA., and Corey Crowther of Dracut, MA., her former husband, David Crowther of Dracut, MA., who cared for her for the last several years .Brothers, Thomas Murphy and his wife Fran of Dracut, MA., and Larry Murphy of Bedford, NH., four sisters, Sharon Smith and her husband Joseph of Naples Florida, Donna Swerchesky and her husband Thomas of Dracut, MA., Laurie Kasilowski and her husband Thomas of Dracut, MA., four grandchildren, Amayah Crowther, Kaitlyn, Jayden, and Lucinda Krasny as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Brenda Murphy

At the request of her family, a memorial observance and celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined. Her online Guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.



Maureen Elizabeth Crowther
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 7, 2020
