Maureen F. (McKenna) McHugh lifelong Wilmington resident
Maureen F. (McKenna) McHugh, age 80, a lifelong Wilmington resident, passed away on July 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Maureen was the beloved wife of Richard J. McHugh Sr. "Bozo", devoted mother of Richard J. McHugh Jr. & his wife Mimi, Tom McHugh & his wife Laurie, Billy McHugh & his wife Barbie and Heather Fuller & her husband Steven all of Wilmington. Loving "Nana" of Amanda, Shannon, Keith, Shelby, Payton, Meagan, Jennifer and Paige. Dear daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Butters) McKenna, sister of Dick McKenna, Susan Gauthier, Terry McKenna, Bobby McKenna and the late Mickey McKenna. Sister-in-law of Pat McKenna, Karen McKenna, Robert McHugh and the late Carolyn McKenna. Maureen was also very close to her niece Lindsay McKenna and is further survived by a large extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Monday, July 22nd at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, July 21st from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to , 262 DAnny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 19, 2019