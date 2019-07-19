Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home
187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62)
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
126 Middlesex Ave
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen McHugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen F. (McKenna) McHugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen F. (McKenna) McHugh Obituary
Maureen F. (McKenna) McHugh lifelong Wilmington resident

Maureen F. (McKenna) McHugh, age 80, a lifelong Wilmington resident, passed away on July 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Maureen was the beloved wife of Richard J. McHugh Sr. "Bozo", devoted mother of Richard J. McHugh Jr. & his wife Mimi, Tom McHugh & his wife Laurie, Billy McHugh & his wife Barbie and Heather Fuller & her husband Steven all of Wilmington. Loving "Nana" of Amanda, Shannon, Keith, Shelby, Payton, Meagan, Jennifer and Paige. Dear daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Butters) McKenna, sister of Dick McKenna, Susan Gauthier, Terry McKenna, Bobby McKenna and the late Mickey McKenna. Sister-in-law of Pat McKenna, Karen McKenna, Robert McHugh and the late Carolyn McKenna. Maureen was also very close to her niece Lindsay McKenna and is further survived by a large extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Monday, July 22nd at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, July 21st from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to , 262 DAnny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now