Maureen F. Moorehouse, age 77, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was the wife of David R. Moorehouse, former Master at Lowell High School, Lowell, MA. Their mutual love and respect for each other enabled them to work on behalf of others. Maureen was born in Lowell on July 6, 1943. She was the daughter of John J. and Marjorie (Snell) Casey. She is also survived by her brother, John J. Casey, and his wife, Jane, of Corvallis Oregon; her niece, Joan Casey, and her husband, Aaron Merrill of New York City, NY; her cousins, John Howard and his wife, Shirley, of Concord NH; Sandra Snell of Leominster, MA; Barbara (Snell) Jablonski of Fitchburg, MA; Chet Pasho and his wife Sandra of Raymond, NH; Charles Snell and his wife Elaine of Deerfield, NH; and Thomas Snell and his wife Jean of Sungai Petani Kedah, Malaysia. Maureen graduated from Merrimack College, Class of 1965, with a B.A. in Economics. Her career goal changed as a result of her participation in "Project CAUSE" during the Summer of 1964. This program was part of President Johnson's Anti-Poverty Program and Maureen was trained as a Youth Advisor. To fulfill her career goal, she obtained an M.ED. in School Psychology from Boston University in 1966. This academic preparation enabled her to work for the Westford, Tewksbury, and Worcester Public Schools. It was while working in Westford that Maureen realized the importance of Public Education as a vehicle for the successful continuation of our Country as a Democracy. She felt privileged to be part of the effort to effectively educate a culturally and economically diverse student population. During her 35 year career, Maureen believed that for a successful outcome there must be a cooperative effort that includes the students, parents, and community. As the Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services for the Worcester MA Public Schools, she recognized the level of responsibility required for making decisions. Her direct service work with children and their parents, remained the most rewarding aspect of her career.
During David's 2014 and 2018 hospitalizations, he and Maureen experienced support and love from thoughtful relatives and friends. A special recognition goes to Maureen's late cousin, Heather Brown who was like-a-sister, and, to Heather's children and grandchildren. Heather gave up her daily activities to help David and Maureen. Per Maureen's request, there are no visiting hours, and a private family service was held. Memorial donations may be made in Maureen's name to the American Heart Association
American Heart Association
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME
