|
|
of Dracut
Maureen Patricia (Brown) Villaras passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020 peacefully, after recent struggles with dementia. She was the beloved wife of Byron E. Villaras who died on January 20, 1995. She was born in Dracut, MA, daughter of the late Raymond Brown and the late Martha (Christina) Brown.
She attended Dracut schools. Prior to retirement, she worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Andover. In prior years, she enjoyed volunteering at the Reilly School, serving as a Cub Scouts den mother, and taking cake decorating classes.
A lover of all things to do with her family, she enjoyed making Greek pastry packages for friends, neighbors, and family. She was an avid reader and gardener and spent a lot of time in her yard.
Maureen leaves behind two loving sons and their families, George Villaras and his wife, Darlene (Tevepaugh) Villaras, their daughters Eleni M. Villaras and Emily K. Villaras, and their devoted dog named Tank; Edward Villaras and his wife, Diane (Raby) Villaras, and their children Deanne Villaras, Byron Villaras, Dante Villaras and Nikki Villaras. Maureen also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and is most thankful for the kindness and love from Marie Wojtas, Kathy Wojtas, and Valerie Duda.
She was also the sister of the late John Brown and Eleanor (Brown) Duda.
Maureen's family would like to thank the compassionate staff of D'Youville Senior Care C-Wing for their loving care and for embracing us like family. They are truly amazing: compassionate, attentive, and kind. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to the D'Youville Foundation; 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 in tribute to Maureen.
In accordance with her wishes, there were no calling hours and all funeral services were held privately for her family. Burial took place at St. Mary's Cemetery. For any questions or concerns, contact DRACUT FUNERAL HOME at 978-957-5032.
View the online memorial for Maureen Patricia Villaras
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2020