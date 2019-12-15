|
|
of N. Chelmsford
Mrs. Maureen Rita (Fenton) LeClair, 81, of N. Chelmsford, MA passed away peacefully Thursday Morning, December 12, 2019 at Palm Center, Chelmsford.
She was married to the late Mr. Donald J. LeClair who passed away in May 6, 1985.
Maureen was born in Lowell, MA, the daughter of the late Donovan and Elizabeth (Farrington) Fenton.
She was a thirty three year communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford.
She enjoyed long walks at the beach, loved animals but was most happy spending quality time with her family and cherished grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Donald J. and his wife, Janet LeClair of Tyngsboro; Daniel and his wife Maureen LeClair of Nashua, NH; Daren LeClair of Milford, NH; a daughter, Kelly and her husband Michael McNamara of Chelmsford; six grandchildren, DJ Butler, Daniel, Cassie, and Nick LeClair, Michael McNamara, and Nathan Jewell; three great-grandchildren, Brooke Butler and Wesley and Ellie Charboneau and many nieces and nephews as well as several close family friends.
LeCLAIR,
Maureen Rita (Fenton) LeClair of N. Chelmsford died Dec. 12, 2019. Visiting hours Mon. 4 to 7 P.M. Her Funeral Service will be Tues. at 11am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, in Lowell. Memorials may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Maureen R. LeClair
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 15, 2019