|
|
a lifelong Lowell resident
LOWELL
Maureen 'Moe' (Murphy) Swensley, 64, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Life Care Center of the Merrimack Valley, after an extended illness, with her brother, Bob, at her side. She was the widow of the late Mark Swensley who died in 2002.
A daughter of the late John F. and the late Mildren F. (Rogers) Murphy, she was born August 2, 1954, in Lowell, and was educated in the Lowell Schools, graduating from Lowell High School.
She made her lifelong home in Lowell, living briefly in Omaha, Nebraska while working at Creighton University. A communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, she was a woman of strong Faith and enjoyed serving and was very active within her church.
Moe worked as a computer programmer in the technology field for more than twenty years prior to her retirement in order to become the primary caregiver for her mother-in-law.
Her survivors include her siblings, Robert J. Murphy of Methuen, David M. Murphy and his wife, Laurie, of Lowell, Barbara Murphy of Lowell,and Joan Ilg and Bob McDonald of Lowell. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Derek Ilg and his wife, Amanda, Mark Dinsmore and his wife, Mandi, Kristen Jordan and her husband, Mark, Michael Dinsmore and his wife, Liz, Julianne Sherwood and her husband, John, Elise Murphy, Jonathan Murphy, Tessa Murphy and Peter Murphy as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, grand nieces, grand nephews, and many friends.
She was also a sister of the late James Murphy, the late John Murphy, Jr., the late Mary Dinsmore and her husband, the late Vincent Dinsmore, and the late Ann Frances Murphy.
Swensley
ON MONDAY MORNING, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 9 AM. UNTIL 10 AM, AT THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL, MA 01852. FOLLOWING THE CALLING HOURS, HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BEGIN AT 10 AM. BURIAL IN ST. MARY CEMETERY.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361.
MEMORIAL DONATIONS IN HER NAME MAY BE MADE TO IMMACULATE CONCEPTION BUILDING FUND, 144 EAST MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL MA 01852 OR TO THE MONASTERY OF ST. CLARE, 445 RIVER ROAD, ANDOVER, MA 01810. E-CONDOLENCE - MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM
View the online memorial for Maureen 'Moe' Swensley
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019