DRACUT, MA
Maureen V. (Courtois) Pelland, 81, died peacefully, Sunday, June 21st, at Northwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Lowell, with her family by her side. Maureen was born in Lowell on November 29 1938, daughter of the late J. Edward and Irene (Christian) Courtois. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Lowell. Upon graduation, she was employed at Symphonetic in Lowell and after her daughter entered school, was employed at Wang Laboratories. In later years, she began teaching ceramics, and taking painting classes. Maureen was also a member of Tyngsboro Council on Aging.
Maureen is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter Darlene Riley of Derry NH, her grandson's Sean and his wife Lauren of Londonderry, NH, Brian and his wife Courtney of Manchester, NH. She also leaves four great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Donald Courtois and his wife Frances, and leaves her former husband Robert L. Pelland of Gilford, NH.
All services will be held private by the family.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.