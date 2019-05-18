Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Houle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice A. (Mousy) Houle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maurice A. (Mousy) Houle Obituary
Maurice A. (Mousy) Houle
of Dracut, MA; 91

Maurice A. (Mousy) Houle age 91, passed away of natural causes on May 16, 2019. He was born, raised and live most of his life in Dracut, MA. He was a general contractor and the owner of MA Houle Roofing.

He is survived by 3 children; Donna Houle, Paul Houle, Dennis Houle and daughter-in-law Andrea Houle, in addition to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents (Laura and Anestor Houle) and sister Florence (Houle) Roy.

Mousy enjoyed following local politics; watching boxing and the Red Sox, as well as an occasional trip to the casino.

May his soul rest in peace.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.