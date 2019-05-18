|
Maurice A. (Mousy) Houle
of Dracut, MA; 91
Maurice A. (Mousy) Houle age 91, passed away of natural causes on May 16, 2019. He was born, raised and live most of his life in Dracut, MA. He was a general contractor and the owner of MA Houle Roofing.
He is survived by 3 children; Donna Houle, Paul Houle, Dennis Houle and daughter-in-law Andrea Houle, in addition to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents (Laura and Anestor Houle) and sister Florence (Houle) Roy.
Mousy enjoyed following local politics; watching boxing and the Red Sox, as well as an occasional trip to the casino.
May his soul rest in peace.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2019