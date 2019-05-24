|
|
lifelong resident of Dracut; 80 DRACUT Maurice G. St. Laurent 80, a lifelong resident of Dracut died May 23, 2019 at Palm Center in Chelmsford surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gloria (Chandonnet) St. Laurent.
He was born in Lowell on July 8, 1938, a son of the late George St. Laurent and Laurette (Turcotte) St. Laurent. Earlier in his life, he worked at New England & Interstate Container and later became a Machinist Mechanic/Tool and Die, working at T.R.W. until he retired. He was also a proud member of the United States Army Reserves, and served for almost 10 years. He was very gifted in carpentry and became a Master Craftsman. His favorite sport was archery in which he received many awards, such as, state and national championships. He was an avid bowler, golfer and fisherman.
In addition to his wife, Maurice leaves his children; Mark St. Laurent and his wife Donna of La Mirada, CA; Jill St. Laurent and her husband Ken LaBrecque of Amherst, NH; Maurine Curtin of Goffstown, NH; Eric St. Laurent and his wife Jacqui of Presque Isle, ME; Michael St. Laurent and his fiancé Andrea of Rockland, MA; five grandsons William, Keith, Kurt, Sean and Dylan. He is also survived by his brother Robert St. Laurent and his wife Judy of Derry, NH; his aunt Florence Lafreniere of Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins. St. Laurent Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Tuesday, May 28 from 4 p.m. 7 p.m. Maurice's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Maurice G. St. Laurent
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2019