Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite D'Youville Church
1340 Lakeview Ave.
Dracut, MA
1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maurice G. St. Laurent Obituary
Maurice G. St. Laurent

lifelong resident of Dracut

DRACUT - Maurice G. St. Laurent 80, a lifelong resident of Dracut died May 23, 2019 at Palm Center in Chelmsford surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gloria (Chandonnet) St. Laurent.

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Tuesday, May 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Maurice's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2019
