Maurice "Moe" Jean, age 69, passed away at Kaplan Hospice House on December 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Leggiardro) Jean, with whom he had shared 30 years of marriage.
Born in Lawrence, MA on July 21, 1950, he was a son of the late Alcide and Bertille (Martineux) Jean. Following his education, Moe proudly served in the Unites States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the service, he went on to become a LPN for Tewksbury State Hospital, and worked there for over 40 years.
Moe spent over 50 years traveling to The Cape to stay at his camp, and loved playing cards, and spending time with his beloved wife. To all who knew him, Moe was a kind, caring, and giving person. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those he loved, and nothing brought him more joy than seeing his family happy and successful in all they did.
Surviving Moe is his dear daughter, Nicole Lopez and her wife Cara of Lynn; his grandson, Anthony Lopez of Lynn; his siblings, Lucille Torrisi and her husband Paul of Methuen, Rita Cinelli and her husband Robert of Venice, FL, and Richard Jean of CA, as well as many nieces, nephews, close friends, and relatives. Moe was the brother of the late Lorrain Harris.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, December 26 from 3 pm until 7 pm. At the request of the family, burial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Moe's honor to Kaplan Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 23, 2019