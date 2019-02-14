Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Maurice "Moe" Joseph Camire Sr.
of N. Chelmsford

Maurice "Moe" Joseph Camire Sr., 81, a 58 year resident of North Chelmsford, MA since 1961, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

He was married to Margaret (Jewell) Camire with whom he would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on March 4th.

Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Adrian and Helen (Fissette) Camire. He retired from Middlesex Community College of Bedford, MA in 2016, previously worked at several Volkswagen Dealerships in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

He restored a 67 VW Bug and placed 1st and 2nd at auto shows; he enjoyed.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Maurice Camire Jr. of Greenville, NH, and Mark and his wife Kathryn Camire of Ayer, MA; a grandson, Jon Camire; a sister, Irene and her husband, Kenneth Surprenant of Littleton, MA, sisters-in-law, Loretta Camire of Pelham, NH, Shirley Camire of Fitchburg, Donna Camire of Millfield, OH, and Donna Beasley of Tallahassee, FL. and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Conrad, Paul and his wife Ida Camier and Raymond Camire, the late Pauline and her husband Andrew Langlois, the late Rita Camire, and the late Yvonne and her husband Raymond Arsenault, and brother-in-law to the late Raymond Jewell.

A private service was held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2019
