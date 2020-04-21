|
Maurice Milot, 79, of Lowell and formerly of Brookline NH, passed away April 18, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital.
He was born in Westford, MA the son of the late Lucien and Albertine (Allard) Milot.
Maurice was educated in the Westford school system and retired as a carpenter from Hicks Homes in Westford. He had previously worked at Murray printing in Westford.
When he was not at work, he enjoyed fishing and CB and Ham radio operating.
Maurice was predeceased by his wife, Joyce M. (Fayton) Milot who passed away in 2006, and his brothers, Robert Milot, Paul Milot, and Sylvio Milot.
He is survived by his long-time companion, Arlene Rayball of Lowell, her children, which he viewed as his own, Anthony Rayball of Lowell and Sara Cleary-Rayball of Littleton, a sister, Cecile Roche of Springfield and many nieces and nephews.
A private interment will take place in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or at . Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. His guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2020